Inter and AC Milan are in talks over a possible renovation of the San Siro as two of Italian football’s giants eye a move away from the iconic stadium, the city of Milan said on Thursday.

The city of Milan, Italy’s economic capital, said that mayor Giuseppe Sala met with AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni and Alessandro Antonello, Inter’s corporate CEO, “to discuss the feasibility of renovating the San Siro”.

Italian construction group WeBuild will, added the city, produce within three months a feasibility study into the works needed.

Meanwhile the two teams will produce guidelines for “a possibile renovation that results in a more modern and efficient stadium”.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com