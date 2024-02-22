Superintendent Sandro Camilleri, who late last year was tasked to head a unit investigating major money laundering cases, has left the police force.

Sources say Camilleri served 30 years in the police force and was therefore eligible to retire. Police officers can retire on pension after 25 years of service.

However the reasons behind his exit are not clear and Camilleri could not be reached for comment.  

The 47-year-old is best known for having been the first president of the Police Officers Union, which is affiliated with the General Workers’ Union. 

He previously served in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and had led the police’s prosecution unit.

He was also superintendent in charge of the Sliema district and one of the earliest advocates of police body-worn cameras.

