I remember seeing one of the first productions by ŻfinMalta around what must be a decade ago. I marvelled at the fluidity, the way the dancers’ limbs melded into each other to form a big wave – how they moved as one. Having missed the last edition of Intimate Żfin, which took place two years ago, I was eager to see how they would blend with Alexandra Alden’s haunting voice and soul-stirring lyrics.

In the same way the 2022 offering took place in Palazzo Parisio, this year’s show had an equally opulent backdrop – the Gran Salon of the Archaeological Museum. A softly lit affair, the tone of what we would encounter for the next hour was already set as we took our places around the perimeter of the salon and waited in hushed silence for the entwined forms in the middle to come to life.

What followed for the next 60 minutes was nothing short of a celebration of life and love. Wearing a white Julia Bokova silk gown that trailed behind and in front of her, Alden literally floated from one song to the next, looking more ethereal than human. The ŻfinMalta dancers, also clad by the Gozitan designer in light blue, white, nude, and see-through shiny gauze-like materials in silver and gold, revolved around her in beautiful, purposeful sync.

Musician Alexandra Alden. Photo: Camille Fenech

Although the performance was definitely studied, I was surprised by how spontaneous it felt. It felt like Alden and her equally talented band and the dancers were locked in a conversation of sorts where each party would feed off the other. The way the two disciplines merged into each other so easily was a real treat to watch and didn’t feel forced at all. It was particularly moving when Alden left her spot in the centre of the “stage” and moved around, weaving in and out of the dancers. As she sang some of the notes of one of her songs lying flat on the floor, you could feel the emotion exuding out of her – it really was one of those magic moments that make nights like this so unique.

Much to my pleasure, the night finished Alden’s beautiful lullaby to a declining country, Wild Honey & Thyme. I’ve always enjoyed this particular song of Alden’s, but not as much as I did in Intimate Żfin. Sang softly in one of the most exquisite halls in our country, a hall from a different time; the experience was both evocative and nostalgic. As the dancers walked off and the night came to an end, I was washed with the feeling of waking up from a peaceful dream.

Although this collaboration happened thanks to Heritage Malta and the Malta Biennale of Art, I look forward to more opportunities being created for me and many others to fall under the spell of the National Dance Company and Alexandra Alden. My hour with them was a welcome reprieve from the outside world and a reminder that art and beauty can lift moods and make souls soar.

The evening was choreographed by Paolo Mangiola. The event was part of the Malta Biennale programme.