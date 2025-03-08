Construction reform campaigner Isabelle Bonnici has been given the ‘Remarkable Woman Award’ at this year’s MARA awards ceremony.

Bonnici, whose son Jean Paul Sofia died in a construction collapse in 2022, has spearheaded calls for reform of the sector and successfully fought for a public inquiry to be held into her son’s death.

She was handed the award by Lydia Abela, whose husband Prime Minister Robert Abela at first resisted calls for a public inquiry into Sofia’s death, before finally giving in just before a large protest outside Castille.

Nancy Scerri, meanwhile, who has worked with Caritas Malta for more than 35 years, received the Lifetime Achievement Award that was also presented by Lydia Abela.

The awards ceremony, now in its second year and on the occasion of International Women’s Day, saw 14 women awarded by the Office of the Prime Minister.

Among the award winners was ALS Malta executive secretary Maria Formosa, who received the People’s Choice Award which was decided by public vote.

Other awards were nominated by the public, social partners and non-governmental organisations, with the winners selected by the MARA 2025 board.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Lydia Abela said the event was a “testament to how much women can make a difference – within the family, but also in business. In the social sector, but also in science and technology”.

She said Malta had succeeded in bringing women into the workforce in recent years, supporting women through motherhood and appointing women as heads of state and other key roles.

“We have faced challenges, and we will continue to do so. But let’s cherish the progress we have made and use it as determination to go even further,” Abela said.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Antoinette Vassallo - Social Justice Advocacy Award

Eleanor Scerri – Excellence in Education & Mentorship Award

Josephine Formosa – Leader in Business and Entrepreneurship Award

Winifred Buhagiar – Resilience in Healthcare & Wellness Award

Marvic Refalo – Environmental Activism Award

Yolanda Chircop – Champion in Sports Award

Isabelle Bonnici – Remarkable Woman Award

Maria Formosa – People’s Choice Award

Maria Attard – Community Impact Award

Nancy Caruana – Dedication in Public Service Award

Charlene Vella – Empowerment through Arts and Culture Award

Jeanesse Scerri – Innovation in Science and Technology Award

Vladyslava Kravchenko – Shape the Future Award

Nancy Scerri – Lifetime Achievement Award