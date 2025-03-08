More than 85 local and international fireworks teams will be participating in this year’s Malta International Fireworks Festival, the Tourism Minister has said.

This year’s festival will be held between April 22 and 30 at the Grand Harbour and in Gozo.

Tourism Minister Ian Borg and Malta Tourism Authority CEO Carlo Micallef announced the details during a press conference on Saturday morning.

Organised by the MTA, the annual festival celebrates Malta’s pyrotechnic heritage, blending tradition, artistry, and entertainment. For the first time, this year’s festival will also include the participation of band clubs from several localities.

The event’s first two nights – Tuesday, April 22 and Friday, April 25 - will see local and international fireworks teams compete in different categories at the Grand Harbour. On Saturday, April 26 the event will shift to Nadur in Gozo before returning to the Grand Harbour for a final night on Wednesday, April 30.

Highlights from the 2024 edition of the festival. Video: Tourism Ministry

The final night will include displays by several fireworks teams, including Għaqda tan-Nar Kerċem, which won the 2024 festival. It will also feature a “surprise” show that combines pyrotechnics with technological innovation, the Tourism Ministry said in a statement.

"The Malta International Fireworks Festival is a powerful symbol of our national identity, craftsmanship, and dedication to excellence,” Minister Borg said.

“Events like these play a crucial role in diversifying our tourism product, encouraging cultural tourism and other niche markets, with a calendar of vibrant events and experiences that position Malta as a year-round destination.”

MTA CEO Micallef said the festival continued to expand year after year.

“This event seamlessly blends Malta’s rich traditions with innovation, while also contributing to our strategic objective of distributing visitor arrivals more evenly throughout the year,” he said.

The press conference was also addressed by Malta Pyrotechnic Association president Godfrey Farrugia.

More information about the festival is available on its website maltafireworksfestival.com.