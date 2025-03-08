Sporting events will soon feature security stewards, who will be licensed by and work with the police, the Sport and Home Affairs Ministries announced Saturday.

Meanwhile, penalties for those found to have disrupted sporting events through violence, misconduct or hate speech will face higher fines, now ranging from €500 to €5,000, and face bans of up to five years.

In a statement, the ministries said the stewards would control access to sporting events check for dangerous or prohibited items being brought in, monitor for potential threats and assist the police where needed.

The police will license individual stewards and agencies supplying stewards, with those applying for a license needing to complete a course recognised by the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport (AIMS) and approved by the police.

The changes were brought in after consultation with the Malta Football Association (MFA), football referees, players, coaches and premier league champsionships representatives, among others, the statement read.

The new requirement was introduced following the passing of a new law in Parliament on Friday establishing the security stewards.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said the change “modernised” the security for sports events “by introducing measures that have been in use in other countries for years”, while allowing the police “to focus on its most important role – crime prevention, law enforcement and maintaining public order.”

Sport Minister Clifton Grima described the move as an “important step” in improving the experience for fans, and was part of a “broader strategy” to enhance sports infrastructure in the country.

MFA president Bjorn Vassallo, meanwhile, said the association had “once again been a catalyst for introducing sustainable concepts that benefit all sports in Malta”, noting the “next step” was to provide training for those interested in becoming security stewards.

Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said he welcomed the reform and, like Camilleri, said it would allow the police to focus on their main duties.

Last year, the MFA condemned violent scenes that marred a match between between Hibernians and Pieta Hotspurs at the Charles Abela Stadium.

Footage which circulated on social media showed that after the final whistle, some Pieta fans stormed onto the pitch to confront members of the Hibernians coaching staff and a melee ensued, forcing ground officials to call the police to restore order.