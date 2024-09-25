Broadcaster Karl Stagno Navarra on Wednesday offered to drop a court case against a man who allegedly assaulted him in a dispute over an unsettled debt.

Jean Pierre Schembri, a 47-year-old maintenance worker from Żebbuġ, was taken to court earlier this month and accused of having harassed, violently insulted and threatened Stagno Navarra.

The broadcaster said the harassment had included threatening messages and calls, with the matter culminating when he was assaulted in his own home.

The dispute stemmed from the sale of a car by Schembri to Stagno Navarra in a part exchange agreement. Schembri claims Stagno Navarra had stopped making payments, despite his persistent efforts.

Schembri was initially refused bail.

When the case continued on Wednesday, the broadcaster's lawyer, Franco Debono, informed the court that his client wished to drop charges as long as the violent episode did not repeat itself.

The TV host wanted to live his life in peace and did not want to face further harassment, he said. And if Schembri had any expectations against him, he should seek legal advice and resort to lawful measures.

Schembri’s lawyer, Lennox Vella, informed the court that the accused had since the arraignment been suspended from his job as a public worker.

In light of that information, Debono said that the court might set the next hearing at a close date.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil observed that some of the charges were prosecutable ex-officio by the police and thus could not be dropped. But other charges could be withdrawn at the victim’s request.

The parties agreed to thrash out the matter and the way forward at the next sitting in October.

The case was deferred to next month.