Labour Party operatives are approaching Tuesday’s arraignments with apprehension, as hundreds are expected to gather in support of Joseph Muscat, who faces criminal charges in court.

A high-ranking party source told Times of Malta there is concern that events in Valletta in the morning could derail weeks of campaigning.

“We’ve run a strong campaign so far and poll numbers – both internal ones and those published by the media – are looking good. But things could still turn sour,” they said.

Muscat and his confidantes will appear at the Valletta law courts to plead not guilty to charges of bribery, corruption and money laundering in relation to the hospitals privatisation deal they piloted during their time in government.

Muscat insists he did nothing wrong and that he has ample evidence to prove it. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

But while the arraignment is of significant concern within Labour HQ, it is events outside the courthouse that are their primary worry.

Labour firebrand Manuel Cuschieri has encouraged party supporters to show up outside court, for what he has termed a “solidarity meeting” for Muscat.

Both Muscat and his successor, Robert Abela, have sought to downplay the event and urged people to prioritise voting Labour on June 8 instead.

Their concern, Labour sources say, is that tensions could spill over and taint the entire party.

“It only takes one bad apple,” a Labour minister confided.

“I’m confident it will be a peaceful demonstration and that it will end well, but I’d be lying if I said there isn’t an undercurrent of concern.”

Muscat walking into court a few weeks ago. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Two cabinet members also played down concerns, saying the hype fuelled on social and traditional media is bigger than the actual risk of commotion, and the likelihood is that all will go relatively smoothly.

Considerable police presence

The police are certainly not taking it lightly.

People in Valletta should expect considerable police presence, and security officials will also be accompanying the dozens of journalists, photographers and camera people who are expected to cover the historic event from inside and outside the courthouse.

"It's going to be quite tense," another well-placed Labour source said.

"It is probably the PN's last chance to really swing things their way this election. The criminal prosecutions have happened and the inquiry text is out – this is the one real wild card left now.

"To be honest, this gathering has left us between a rock and a hard place. Because we would have preferred not to have this situation to deal with, but on the other hand we can hardly tell people not to show up."

Another Labour Party insider said he feared Tuesday's meeting will probably attract potential troublemakers - "the worst of the worst" - and that moderates are likely to stay away, knowing the seriousness of the accusations being made.

The same source acknowledged that many moderates know that a big show of support for Muscat could potentially backfire on the prime minister.

The PN ‘trap’

Another Labour source who is highly involved in its electoral campaign echoed Abela’s statement that they fear a Nationalist Party “trap”.

“They are smelling blood and will stop at nothing to not only paint Labour as corrupt, but also violent. They gave us a heads up with Bernard Grech’s reference to the 1980s,” the source said.

Grech said last week that the Labour government was a threat to democracy and gradually reverting to the autocratic style with which it governed in the 1980s.

Muscat speaking at an event for MEP candidate Clint Azzopardi Flores last week. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Other Labour sources pointed to a post published to Facebook by a member of Grech's security team to justify their concerns about a PN 'trap'.

Kurt Gatt wrote on Monday: “leave booked for Tuesday tnku [thank you] boss. Invictus”, followed by emojis of a carrot and a banana.

He later deleted the post.

Gatt's post was deleted shortly after it was uploaded.

"Everyone knows who Gatt is and what he represents. If he and others like him intend to show up on Tuesday it will probably not be to have a polite conversation," a Labour Party delegate said.

But shortly afterwards, Gatt himself commented under ONE News’ report of the post, saying he had no intention of booking leave or going to Valletta and that the comment was sarcastic and a joke.

UK government advice

Meanwhile, the British Foreign Office issued an alert on Monday in connection with the demonstrations near the Courts of Justice in Republic Street under the 'Warnings and insurance' page.

"Demonstrations in Malta are rare and generally peaceful. In the event of a demonstration, visitors should take sensible precautions and avoid crowds," the UK government said.