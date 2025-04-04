Jason Azzopardi has been fined €1,000 after a court found him guilty of illegally filming Prime Minister Robert Abela and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard in court.

Magistrate Monica Vella handed down the sentence on Friday.

The case revolves around a video clip that was shared by NET news, which showed Abela and Attard having a conversation inside the corridors of Valletta's law courts building on December 2.

Filming inside the law courts is prohibited and can only be done with the authorisation of the courts’ director-general or chief justice.

The court services agency filed a criminal complaint about the clip after seeking advice from the chief justice.

Azzopardi, a lawyer and former PN MP, was subsequently ordered to appear in court on December 9, where he faced charges of unauthorised filming inside the court building.

During that first sitting in December, CCTV footage played in court showed Azzopardi walking past the prime minister's team after exiting Hall 20.

In February, court agency lawyer Alfred Abela said Azzopardi had unquestionably filmed inside the courtroom, arguing that footage from NET TV and CCTV cameras matched perfectly.

However, defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi cast doubt on the prosecution's claim, suggesting that it was uncertain whether Azzopardi’s phone was functioning at the time, or whether the person filming was, in fact, someone else.

The clip that landed Jason Azzopardi in trouble

Jason Azzopardi will appeal

Azzopardi took to Facebook to express his disagreement with the sentence, saying he intended to appeal the decision.

"The use and abuse of state institutions by Robert Abela against his critics, including myself, will not stop me one bit from doing my work," Azzopardi said.

If he appeals, the case will be heard in front of a chief justice and two judges.

On the day the filming took place, the prime minister and his team were in court as three judges decided on an appeal filed by the Nationalist Party. The court had decided that the state advocate has the power to act independently of the government to recover funds swindled in the fraudulent concession deal privatising three state hospitals.