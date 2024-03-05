John Grima has just concluded his participation at the Over 60s Cricket World Cup held in Chennai, India.

The Mellieħa resident, aged 65, was chosen to represent the Rest of the World XI during the prestigious tournament and he put on a great display as he was named as the best fielder of the competition.

The tournament was won by Australia who finished ahead of England, Canada and hosts India.

Grima, who initially played for Malta starting in 1992 and participated in the European Championships, later became a member of the Marsa Cricket Club, engaging in various competitions such as the European Cricket Series.

His last international match for Malta occurred in 2023 against Romania.

