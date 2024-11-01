Joseph Muscat has called on the government to give a “big push” to certain infrastructure projects.

Speaking during an interview on Smash Radio, the ex-prime minister, who is facing corruption charges, said the government should prioritise the implementation of its “very ambitious” electoral manifesto.

Jason Micallef, a close ally of Muscat, was in August appointed by Labour as a special delegate for the manifesto’s implementation.

“As a voter, I do not want to see us fall behind. I do not see enough impetus on certain projects. We are halfway through the legislature. Certain things need a big push," Muscat said.

Muscat said the Labour government will ultimately be judged on whether it delivers on the promises in its manifesto.

Questioned about the narrowing gap between Labour and PN, Muscat said the government’s prime message and drive should be delivering on its promises.

He said the PN has failed to answer the fundamental question of what it stands for.

While complimenting PN leader Bernard Grech on managing to attract people to the party, Muscat said many Nationalists are still waiting in hope for European Parliament president Robert Metsola to take over the reins.

Muscat said such a dream would be short-lived, as people would quickly see through Metsola, just like they did with former PN leader Simon Busuttil.

Turning to the budget, Muscat said the key measure is the continuing subsidies on energy and fuel bills.

He warned that any government that touches energy bills “will topple”.

Muscat said this very thing happened to a Labour government in 1997 and a PN government in 2013.

The ex-prime minister said the government should not shy away from consistently reminding people about these generous subsidies.

The ex-prime minister said during the interview that he could not speak about the hospitals privatisation deal due to a court ban.

He however welcomed a recent declaration by health minister Jo Etienne Abela stating that Malta would have been better off had the project worked.

Muscat said the government should not shy away from roping in the private sector for large capital projects.