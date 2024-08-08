VCA chairman Jason Micallef has been appointed to a new role within the Labour Party, two days after he announced he would be dropping out of the race for deputy leader of party affairs.

In a brief statement on Tuesday, the PL said Micallef is being appointed as the administration’s special delegate on the implementation of the electoral manifesto and that he will be reporting directly to the party's central administration.

Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi already holds the portfolio of 'Implementation of the Electoral Programme' as part of his ministerial duties.

It is not known how the two roles will overlap.

This comes a day ahead of the party convening an extraordinary general conference, in which it is expected to discuss changes to the statute that will allow members of the parliamentary group to hold the deputy leader role.

Although several people in Labour's orbit had expressed interest in the role, Micallef had previously been the only person to publically declare his intention to throw his hat into the ring.

However, the move appeared to have ruffled some feathers, with the announcement appearing to cause an internal rift within the party.

After Prime Minister Robert Abela appeared to pour cold water on the idea of Micallef as deputy leader when he encouraged party delegates not to "turn back the clock" with their votes, support suddenly coalesced around Alex Agius Saliba.

The party's statute presently prohibits Agius Saliba, a sitting MEP, from contesting for the role, however, this hasn't stopped him from teasing his interest, saying on Tuesday that he would support efforts to change the statute, all while posting a picture of himself with the prime minister's arm slung over his shoulder.

It appears that things are likely to go his way, as the party is set to "discuss" the required changes that would allow him to hold both the deputy leader role and remain an MEP.

However, the manoeuvring to ease the way for Agius Saliba has also failed to go down well with all, as former MEP Josianne Micallef has come out against the move.

The elections for deputy leaders and other appointments in the Labour administration will take place between 13th and 15th September.

Nominations for all positions will open on August 23 and remain open until August 25.