The Criminal Court has confirmed the decision to grant bail to a man accused of attempting to murder two young girls, rejecting the Attorney General’s appeal against his release.

Nazzareno Dalli was released on bail last month after spending eight months in preventative custody over allegedly stabbinghis former partner's daughters, aged 12 and 15 in a rampage in their Marsa home.

The 43-year-old, who denies all charges, was released on bail, secured by a €10,000 deposit, another €20,000 to be put up by a third-party and on condition he attend a rehabilitation programme.

Social workers were among those who outraged by the development, saying such decisions could put child victims of violence at risk of further physical harm and additional psychological trauma.

But the Attorney General appealed that decision on several grounds, highlighting the “brutality” of the crime and Dalli’s previous threats against his ex and her children, forcing them to drop domestic violence charges against him.

In her decision, throwing out the appeal, Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera tweaked a bail term but ruled there was no reason for her to change the Magistrate's Court decision.

She said all evidence had been preserved by means of a magisterial inquiry and all civilian witnesses had testified. Only two police officers and a civilian officer were still to take the witness stand. This meant that there was no fear of tampering with evidence.

The judge pointed out that the main scope of bail is for the accused to enjoy provisional personal liberty pending criminal proceedings, on condition of attending court hearings when summoned.

The bail conditions imposed by the magistrate were all relatively stringent, except for the twice weekly signing of the bail book, observed Judge Scerri Herrera.

For that reason, the court varied that condition to make it obligatory for Dalli to sign the bail book every day, including Sundays and public holidays.

Dalli stands accused of stabbing the two girls on March 9 while their mother was out. The younger girl was stabbed 16 times and lost 40% of her blood, with doctors subsequently testifying that it was “a miracle” that she survived the attack.

Her older sister suffered slight injuries after managing to slip past the aggressor and make it to the roof where she hid until police arrived on site.

The siblings later identified “Ronald,” their mother’s ex and the name Dalli is known by, as the alleged aggressor.

Dalli told police that the night before the incident he had been out with friends, drinking and consuming drugs. He insisted that he had no recollection of the violent episode and claimed that he loved his ex’s children “like his own.”

Dalli was granted bail after several professionals and prison officials who were monitoring the accused in jail, testified about his “great improvement.” They said that he was willing to accept help to overcome his drug addiction.

AG lawyers Etienne Savona and Manuel Grech are prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono, Jacob Magri and Nicholas Mifsud are defence counsel.