Social workers on Wednesday said they were "deeply concerned" by the court's decision to grant bail to a 43-year-old man accused of trying to stab his ex-partner's young daughters to death.

Nazzareno Dalli, known as Ronald, has denied trying to kill the 12 and 15-year-old girls in a house in Triq San Tumas in Marsa on March 9.

But the youngest girl "miraculously survived" after being stabbed 16 times and losing 40% of her blood in the attack. Her older sister escaped with slight injuries after managing to slip past the attacker and hide on the roof.

Two hours earlier, Dalli had posted photographs on Facebook, with one captioned “vendetta".

On Tuesday he was granted bail. It is understood that the Attorney General will be appealing this decision to request the accused’s re-arrest.

On Wednesday, the Maltese Association of Social Workers (MASW) said Dalli's release highlighted a "significant shortfall" in the protection of vulnerable people in Maltese society.

"We believe the safety of the community, particularly of children, must be the primary consideration for the courts when making bail decisions," it said in a statement.

"Such decisions can not only put child victims of violence at risk of further physical harm but also cause additional psychological trauma. Especially when incidents involve members close to their family.

"Allowing a man accused of such crimes out on bail while awaiting trial suggests the safety and well-being of survivors and children is not a priority."

MASW called upon judicial and legal entities to consider the broader implications of such decisions, especially as they relate to children and other survivors of violence.

They urged the authorities to ensure victims and their families received the support and protection they needed and to implement safeguards that prioritised the physical and psychological well-being of vulnerable people.