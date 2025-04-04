A panel of jurors has retired to its chambers to deliberate on the case of a man charged with raping his wife in 2019.

The 38-year-old man from Tarxien is being tried by a jury on three counts: raping his wife, sexually harassing her and being in possession of cocaine. He is pleading not guilty.

The jury entered its third day on Friday, starting with the final address delivered by presiding judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera.

The jurors heard the woman recounting two episodes of marital rape, one of which went unreported since she feared he would kill her. The second episode was in May 2019 when the man returned home during the early hours of the morning and allegedly raped her.

They also heard medico-legal experts who reported that there were no signs of trauma on her body when the victim was examined.

The prosecution invited the jurors to analyse whether or not consent was present in light of the facts testified to by the victim. The defence is arguing that there was consent.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera is presiding over the trial.

Lawyers Darlene Grima and Jennifer Polidano prosecuted on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office.

Legal aid lawyers Simon Micallef Stafrace and Julia Micallef Stafrace assisted the accused.