A woman told a court she did not report her former husband when he first raped her in January 2019 fearing he would kill her.

The woman, who cannot be named by court order, testified in the second day of the trial by jury against a 38-year-old man from Tarxien. The man is accused of raping his wife in 2019, harassing her and being in possession of cocaine. He denies the charges.

On Thursday, the woman told the Criminal Court that on the day she was raped, she had to keep silent in order not to wake up their two children, “who had already seen enough”.

The woman was allegedly raped at around 4am when the man returned from the band club. He allegedly told the woman “not to cry” as it aroused him.

She recalled going to the health centre complaining of pain and discomfort and was told to report the matter to the police.

In her report, the woman said their relationship of over a decade, had ended after the man frequently insulted her and was aggressive towards her. Moreover, the man allegedly would take her back to their matrimonial bed whenever she chose to sleep with their children.

The woman recalled the man was drunk when he raped her, and fell asleep soon after. She added that she slept in the same bed with her alleged aggressor but said it was “useless” to leave the bed. The woman felt mentally broken and recalled him telling her that she was his wife and that he could do anything.

When asked why she did not report the first rape, the woman replied: "I was afraid he would kill me".

Her lawyer had encouraged her to report him to the police. The accused was sent a legal letter to refrain from physical contact with the woman and warning him that she would report him if he persisted.

The man had a drinking habit which caused the couple financial issues.

The woman also recalled the accused threatening to make her and their children homeless, and the man had entered into a promise of sale agreement behind her back.

Medico-legal expert, Mario Scerri, and gynaecologist Alison Micallef Fava, testified before the court. The pair examined the victim when she went to Mater Dei Hospital accompanied by a social worker and a police officer. They both told the jurors that there were no signs of trauma on her body.

The testimony of DNA expert Marisa Cassar was read out in court, and the jurors heard that the expert found a mixed genetic profile which indicated that they had sex.

A friend of the alleged victim also testified.

The accused chose not to testify.

The defence started making their final submissions after the evidence stage was closed.

Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera presided over the Criminal Court. Lawyers Darlene Grima and Jennifer Polidano prosecuted on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office.

Legal aid lawyers Simon Micallef Stafrace and Julia Micallef Stafrace assisted the accused.