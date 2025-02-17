Updated 3.55pm

Malta’s Eurovision song Kant, performed by Miriana Conte, is now among the top 10 songs with the best odds of winning this year’s contest.

According to Eurovisionworld.com, which aggregates betting odds from multiple sources, Kant is seventh out of 37 competing entries, with a 4% chance of winning. The rankings are based on odds provided by major betting companies, including William Hill, BET365, and Ladbrokes.

The six countries currently seen as having a higher chance of winning, according to the bookmakers, are Belgium, Estonia, Israel, France, Finland, and Sweden. Sweden leads the rankings with a 14% probability.

The odds according to Eurovisionworld.com Photo: Eurovisionworld.com

The 24-year-old was selected to represent Malta less than two weeks ago when she won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest (MESC). Following her victory, bookmakers initially placed her in 14th place. However, her odds have steadily improved, indicating growing confidence in her chances.

In contrast, last year’s Maltese representative, Sarah Bonnici, never ranked highly in the betting markets. Her song Loop had less than a 1% chance of winning, with Malta placed near the bottom of the 37 competing nations.

Conte continues to celebrate her Malta Eurovision Song Contest win, meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici at an event in Castille.

She told them that her song conveyed a message encouraging people to be themselves rather than allowing others to dictate their actions.

Miriana Cante meets Prime Minister Robert Abela. Photo: OPM

Conte's song has quickly gained popularity among both local and international Eurovision fans. Some of this attention may be due to the different—and, at times, controversial—interpretations of its title.

She won the MESC with a total of 182 points. Her popularity is also reflected online, with her live performance at the MESC final nearing 600,000 views on YouTube. As of Monday, it had reached around 587,000 views.

Malta has not qualified for the Eurovision final since 2021, when Destiny placed seventh with Je Me Casse.