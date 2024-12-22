After a series of love songs and special dedications, local act Kapitlu Tlettax has launched its fifth original song of the year, Uġigħ Mistur (hidden pain).

The track stands out as a sincere and profound story of gratitude from a man towards his wife, who, despite the struggles and pain she endured throughout her life, she still managed to raise a family full of love and care.

“Uġigħ Mistur reminds listeners and followers of the importance of appreciation and love for those who accompany us on life’s journey,” the song’s author, Joseph Mario Calleja, said.

The song marks another collaboration between Kapitlu Tlettax and Jessica Micallef, following the success of Għidli Min. Micallef, who participated in the Malta Eurovision Song Contest earlier this year, said it was an honour for her to work with Kapitlu Tlettax again.

Apart from the latest track and Għidli Min, Kapitlu Tlettax also released Lilek Biss, Rita and Narċissista this year, all of which achieved success in various local charts.

The release of Uġigħ Mistur is accompanied by a music video created by Memorabilia Films and is available on Facebook and YouTube.