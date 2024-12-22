The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with news that a new progressive party, with centre-left liberal leanings, is expected to join the political ranks in the coming weeks with a bid to rattle Malta’s two-party dominance.

The newspaper also reports that the parents of a 30-year-old woman killed by a speeding driver seven years ago have been left reeling after the driver had his high-end sports car returned to him.

The Malta Independent on Sunday meanwhile leads with news that households are increasingly rethinking their waste disposal habits, contributing to a 31.5% decrease in the rate of black bags that ended up in landfills over the past decade.

It also reports that the Principal Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister has defended the public service's efficiency from criticism, saying that describing it as 'bloated' or 'overstaffed' is an "incorrect sweeping statement".

Illum takes a look back at the main news stories of 2024 - from the Vitals scandal to the Gaza genocide.

Malta Today similarly takes a look back at the main political events of the year, noting that Labour’s hold on power weakened as its supermajority shrank, with the MEP elections revealing cracks in its coalition.

It-Torċa leads its front with an article on social benefits that helped lift 10% of people out of poverty.