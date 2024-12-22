Sunday Run Club Malta hosted a Santa Hat Run in aid of Puttinu Cares on December 15.

The 60 participants not only brought gifts for young cancer patients but also donated money, which was used to purchase additional gifts from Toyland Malta. Toyland went above and beyond by contributing gifts from their end as well.

After the run, Dr Juice Malta kept spirits high by offering refreshments and snacks to all participants, helping to create a cheerful, community-driven atmosphere.

The club presented the gifts to Puttinu Cares and the children at the Rainbow Ward on December 17.

Looking ahead to 2025, Sunday Run Club Malta aims to strengthen its mission of fostering community spirit while giving back to those in need. The club plans to expand its reach and continue supporting initiatives that make a meaningful difference, with a particular focus on partnerships with Puttinu Cares and the Richmond Foundation.