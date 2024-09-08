Former PN MP Karl Gouder appears to be the front runner to occupy the post of party general secretary.

The 45-year-old currently holds the role of chief operation officer of the PN’s media arm and has been Michael Piccinino’s right-hand man during most of his tenure. Piccinino announced last week he was stepping down as PN general secretary to stand as a candidate in the upcoming general election.

Contacted for comment, Gouder confirmed his intentions to take on the coveted role.

“This is an election, and everyone starts from zero. However, yes, over the past few days I have had many discussions with Bernard Grech and other members of the party and came to decision that I should contest the election,” he said.

No date has yet been set for the election.

A former mayor of St Julian’s and PN MP between 2010 and 2013, and between 2015 and 2022, Gouder said: “We all have the duty to stand up and do something at a time when the government is running roughshod over everyone. I feel my duty is to work hard within the Nationalist Party to convince people that the country can be a much better place.”

He said the challenges were big as the government has taken over all the institutions and is using them to its advantage.

Gouder served as the PN’s campaign manager during last June’s MEP and local council elections, which saw the Labour Party suffer a haemorrhage in its huge majority.

PN sources confirmed he is the leadership’s “favourite candidate” to succeed Piccinino.

One source said: “Karl manages to bring together everyone who works at Dar Ċentrali. He earned staff’s respect on the media side, as he was leading the team there, but he has also proven himself on the party side as well.”

The general secretary is essentially the party CEO and is responsible for finances and the day-to-day running of the organisation and is often also involved in political strategy and policy drafting.

The general secretary is elected through an election within the PN executive committee.

It is unclear when the election will be held, with more candidates potentially throwing their names in the hat.