Marthese Portelli, the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, on Monday denied Labour media reports that she could seek election as general secretary of the Nationalist Party.

Portelli was a Nationalist Party MP between 2013 and 2020 and also served as president of the PN executive committee. But she resigned in February 2020 and subsequently served as director-general of the Malta Developers Association before becoming CEO of the Malta Chamber in April 2021.

Times of Malta reported on Sunday that PN General Secretary Michael Piccinino is planning to step down in order to become a PN general election candidate.

Labour Party media had reported that Portelli was being lined up by a section of the PN to succeed Piccinino, but those reports were shot down by Portelli on Monday.

"These claims are factually incorrect and baseless. I have no intention whatsoever to contest or take up any position within any political organisation," she said in a Facebook post.

"My commitment remains solely at The Malta Chamber, where I am totally dedicated to continue advocating in favour of ethical business and better good governance".