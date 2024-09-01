Michael Piccinino will be stepping down as PN general secretary to contest the next general election.

The 29-year-old lawyer agreed with the party to step down to give his successor enough time to settle in the role before the next general election.

When contacted for comment, Piccinino said: “I believe it is time to focus on the next step. In the coming weeks, I will ensure there is a process to appoint a new general secretary, and I will step down from this role”.

“This was not an easy decision, but I believe now is the right moment to ensure that whoever succeeds me as general secretary has enough time to find their footing before the next general election. We need to ensure that the PN becomes the alternative government our country needs.”

Elected to the role in 2021, Piccinino said serving the PN has been “the honour of a lifetime”.

The PN plans to roll out its first general election candidates this month, during Independence Day celebrations, and Piccinino is expected to be one of them.

In mid-September, the PL will be holding internal elections to appoint two new deputy leaders and a party president, among other administrative roles.

The general election is still two-and-a-half years away, but the prime minister can decide to go to the polls earlier. Following June’s surprising MEP election, both parties have already started sharpening their swords.

Sources said that being from Paola, Piccinino is expected to contest on the predominantly Labour-leaning fourth district.

'Piccinino one of major drivers of upswing'

Piccinino was first elected general secretary in 2021, aged just 26. He took over from Francis Zammit Dimech, who is now the country’s acting president.

The PN was still reeling from massive electoral defeats and grappling with internal divisions, demotivation and dismal poll numbers throughout most of Piccinino’s tenure.

We accomplished all of this when many thought it was impossible

Less than a year into his appointment, the party lost yet another general election by a landslide.

But that dramatically changed this year, when Labour saw its seemingly unassailable vote lead shrink from 40,000 votes in the general election to 8,000 votes in the MEP election just two years later, sparking hope for a PN revival.

Party insiders largely agree Piccinino was one of the major drivers of the upswing.

Piccinino said his party secured “the highest number of votes” in the MEP election since they began in 2004, narrowed the gap between the two parties to the slimmest in 16 years, won eight new mayoral positions and majorities in the local council elections, and made NET television the most-watched private station, surpassing ONE for the first time since statistics began to be published.

“We accomplished all of this when many thought it was impossible,” he said.

Piccinino also thanked party leader Bernard Grech for trusting him and said nothing could have been achieved without the help of many party officials, MPs, councillors, candidates, employees, volunteers and activists.

The role of general secretary is one of the highest, most powerful and influential roles in the PN. The general secretary is essentially the party CEO and is responsible for finances and the day-to-day running of the organisation and is often also involved in political strategy and policy drafting.

The general secretary is elected through an election within the PN executive committee.

It is unclear when the election will be held. No names have yet been mentioned as Piccinino’s possible successor.