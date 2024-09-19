I first met Karl Gouder in parliament, where we sat across from each other, representing opposing parties. He had a remarkable ability to stand and deliver powerful speeches, yet, he never once resorted to personal attacks.

Like everyone who knew him and followed his career, I was shocked when news of his untimely death at the young age of 45 broke.

In any aftermath of a well-known figure, social media is often flooded with beautiful adjectives in their honour.

Karl, rightfully, received such praise but something different, and more authentic, emerged in his case.

People from all walks of life started sharing the heartfelt messages he had sent them – conversations that showcased his genuine kindness and sincerity. Hundreds, if not thousands, of these exchanges filled our feeds, revealing the true impact he had on so many.

These chats and messages genuinely capture the essence of who Karl was. During one of the most moving homilies at his funeral, Fr Claude Portelli shared excerpts from conversations they had shared when he recently took on new responsibilities within the Church.

Karl had sent him words of encouragement, offering unwavering support and assuring him he would always be “there” whenever needed. His voice breaking, Fr Claude told us: “This was Karl.”

Karl was a person who was sensitive to the needs of others. For him, politics was about seeing people “as they are”; grounded not in reports or surveys but in their everyday realities.

“How are you, my friend? Better? When do you want to go for a coffee?” was one of the messages Karl sent to someone from the opposing Labour camp. These heartfelt exchanges embody his values and continue to circulate to this day.

In parliament, we sat across from each other. And the spirit of these chats was reflected in the way he delivered his speeches: he never, ever attacked the individual and refrained from personal anecdotes to sway an argument, focusing solely on the issues at hand. In parliament, Karl never took advantage of his parliamentary privilege.

In his speeches, Karl wasn’t guided by colour, race, religion or political affiliations. He was guided by the individuality of each person, regardless of their background.

His speeches were not weak; rather, they carried greater strength precisely because they were free from prejudice.

Karl made powerful statements without resorting to lengthy speeches. Twenty years ago, as the first openly gay MP in parliament, he faced significant challenges just to run for election.

But Karl didn’t hold a press conference to announce his sexual orientation; it did not matter to his way of doing politics.

When journalists enquired about his sexual orientation, he simply replied “yes”, without feeling the need for any justifications, or resorting to condemning other gay individuals who chose to hide it.

The enormous respect Karl commanded as a politician elevated the standing of the gay community, which now saw one of their own represented in parliament. It’s no surprise that MGRM (Malta Gay Rights Movement) was among the first to honour Karl’s contribution to the journey of the LGBTIQ community.

The words on his funeral card read, “You united the country”, and the funeral service itself became a powerful testament to national unity.

I believe this did not happen because Karl called for unity but because he embodied it. His example and the way he lived his life and his politics inspired others to follow.

It is this legacy that we must strive to keep alive. Not by demanding it from others. Not by preaching it to others. But by asking ourselves how we can keep Karl’s spirit alive among us. By living out his example.

Grazzi Karl!

President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca served as a Labour MP in the House of Representatives between 1998 and 2014.