Former PN MP Karl Gouder died on Tuesday, two days after announcing his intention to run for the post of party general secretary.

His body was found in Valletta close to the former Customs House. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

PN leader Bernard Grech announced Gouder's death with a post on Facebook. He offered Gouder's family and friends his condolences and asked people to respect the family's privacy at this time.

Gouder, 45, announced his interest in the PN general secretary post last Sunday in comments to Times of Malta, a week after incumbent Michael Piccinino said he would step down to become a PN election candidate.

Gouder was chief operations officer of the PN’s media arm and was Piccinino’s right-hand man during most of his tenure.

Gouder celebrates with David Agius following the 2015 local council elections. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

He was previously mayor of St Julian’s and also served as a PN MP for six years across three legislatures.

Known for his jovial character, he was also a keen athlete focused on long-distance runs.

At the time of his announcement to contest the PN general secretary post, a party source had described how Gouder managed to bring together everyone who worked at Dar Ċentrali.

"He earned staff’s respect on the media side, as he was leading the team there, but he has also proven himself on the party side as well.”

His death came as a huge shock in political circles where he was widely respected.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said she was "devastated" to learn of the news.

In a statement, the Labour Party expressed its condolences to the Gouder family.

Prime Minister Robert Abela in a Facebook post also expressed his sorrow, recalling his long friendship with Gouder from their school days.