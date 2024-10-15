The lay fraternity of St Dominic will be holding the annual pilgrimage from St Dominic parish church to the sanctuary of Our Lady of the Grotto in Rabat, on Sunday, October 20.

Starting from near St Dominic parish church, Valletta, at 4.45am, the pilgrimage is accompanied by the prayer of the Holy Rosary. People can join the pilgrimage from several points, including Castille Place at 5am, St Anne Street (5.15), Portes des Bombes (5.25), Dun Ġorġ chapel (5.35), St Cajetan parish church (5.45), MFSA/Mrieħel (6.20) and Attard at 6.40am.

Those who would like to go by bus, transport will leave from the near St Dominic church at 7am. Upon arrival at the grotto, the pilgrims will chant the Salve Regina, followed by Mass at 8.30am. Those who would like to participate are to contact Norbert Muscat on 9920 0565.

Along the years, the pilgrimage lost its interest, until a few years ago when a group of youths, part of the lay fraternities of St Dominic in Valletta, under the guidance of Fr Michael Camilleri, OP, parish priest of the Basilica of Porto Salvo re-initiated this beautiful tradition once again.

The pilgrimage, organised during the third weekend of October being the month dedicated to the Blessed Rosary, is one of the most ancient ones, dating back to 1883. On the initiative of Fr Angelo Portelli, OP, who was later appointed auxiliary bishop, the pilgrimage started to be held annually.