A KM Malta Airlines flight from Brussels scheduled for Tuesday has been cancelled due to a strike by Belgian security workers affecting operations at Brussels Airport.

Flight KM421 was scheduled to leave Brussels on October 1 at 8.05pm.

KM Malta Airlines is offering impacted passengers a full refund or a free date change.

Passengers can call 2135 6000 between 7am and 10pm or contact the travel agent with whom they made their booking.

Those who prefer a refund can apply here.