The value of property deals increased by 20 per cent when compared to the year prior, according to the Malta Developers Association. 

In a statement on Monday, the MDA said that the value of properties under contract went from €363,153,896 in October 2023 to €415,295,353 in October 2024.

They also noted a 2% increase in the number of contracts. 

Their data, the group said, shows the economic growth is "driven by the sector". 

The MDA did not provide a method nor a source as to how the figures were collated, only saying that the information is based on data collected by the MDA from various sources and includes both residential and commercial properties. 

The group said that demand for property is steadily increasing and that it is necessary to address "bureaucratic issues that add no value" in order to sustain investment.

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.