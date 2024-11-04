The value of property deals increased by 20 per cent when compared to the year prior, according to the Malta Developers Association.

In a statement on Monday, the MDA said that the value of properties under contract went from €363,153,896 in October 2023 to €415,295,353 in October 2024.

They also noted a 2% increase in the number of contracts.

Their data, the group said, shows the economic growth is "driven by the sector".

The MDA did not provide a method nor a source as to how the figures were collated, only saying that the information is based on data collected by the MDA from various sources and includes both residential and commercial properties.