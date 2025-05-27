Labour wants party loyalist Nigel Vella to contest the next general election, where he is considered to be a potential front-runner candidate in the first district.

The PL push for his candidacy comes as the district ‒ including Valletta, Ħamrun, Pietà and parts of Birkirkara, among others ‒ is seen as not having enough vote-pulling candidates. With the exception of research junior minister Keith Azzopardi Tanti, who is very popular in the area, the district is missing “heavy hitters”, party sources said.

“There are many valid people in the district, like Cressida Galea and Deo Debattista. But it’s not like other districts, where every MP elected is a minister and household name,” a senior party official told Times of Malta.

Party sources confirmed that Vella, the government’s former deputy head of communications, has been approached by the PL administration to contest the election to fill that gap.

When contacted for comment, Vella did not confirm or deny any intention to run as a candidate, saying he had no comment on the matter. He added, “As always, I am a servant of the PL and will serve the party wherever needed.”

Indications

However, some of his actions have indicated a possible candidacy. Last week, for example, Vella organised a coffee morning, which he also addressed.

Justice minister Jonathan Attard also spoke, singing Vella’s praises. Vella has also been attending activities across the district, including local council activities in Santa Venera and the Floriana festa.

Vella, in his mid-30s, was a spokesperson for the PL and then at the prime minister’s office. He served as adviser at the home affairs ministry until he was appointed CEO of the Mediterranean Conference Centre earlier this year.

He hosts a radio and television programme on the party’s media station ONE.

As important, if not more, is Vella’s connection with the district, particularly Ħamrun.

“Nigel is president of the San Gaetano band club in Ħamrun and is generally very active in community life there. Of course, his experience in politics is important but his involvement in Ħamrun is just as important,” a senior party figure said.

Vella was among those being touted to take over as party CEO last summer but, in a decision described as surprising by party insiders, the role was given to Leonid McKay. After being snubbed, Vella had written and, subsequently, deleted a cryptic social media post, which indicated his frustration.

Healthy balance

The first district used to be considered as neither leaning towards the Nationalist nor Labour parties. In 2008, for example, the PN managed to win just 108 more votes than the PL in the district.

However, the district ‒ which will include Valletta, part of Birkirkara, Fleur-de-Lys, Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsa, Guardamangia, Pietà and Santa Venera in the next election ‒ has become more PL-leaning over time. In the 2022 general election, the PL won 60% of the vote in the district, almost 5,000 more votes than the PN.

However, the PL is worried about the district because it lacks ministers. Former transport minister Aaron Farrugia, who was elected on the district, was the only ministerial casualty in Prime Minister Robert Abela’s reshuffle in January last year. Farrugia is known to have taken a backseat from politics since.

“After Aaron lost his ministerial portfolio last year, the district only has Keith Azzopardi Tanti in an executive role and he’s a parliamentary secretary, not a minister,” a senior party official said.

“That’s not ideal because a cabinet should have a healthy mix of ministers from across the 13 districts,” he said. “Of course, who is made minister is the prime minister’s decision but, yes, Vella is one of those people you can see in cabinet.”

Some districts, like Gozo’s 13th district or the fifth district, which includes Birżebbuġa and Żurrieq and nearby localities, have three MPs in the cabinet.

Gozitans Jo Etienne Abela (health), Anton Refalo (agriculture) and Clint Camilleri (Gozo and planning) are all ministers. Similarly, Miriam Dalli (energy and environment), Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi (lands), Owen Bonnici (culture) and Omar Farrugia (junior minister for public works), from the fifth district, are all in the cabinet.

“How the system works is that ministers also stand up for their constituencies in cabinet,” one cabinet member noted. “They also listen to individual issues and concerns at their constituency offices. Those issues might not be related to their own portfolio but that of their cabinet colleagues.”

When that happens, the minister brings up the issue with their colleague who is elected from another district to try and find a solution.

“But, of course, this is a reciprocal system, so, yes, if you don’t have enough ministers with strong portfolios in your district, it’s a problem.”