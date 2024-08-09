The government's former deputy head of communications Nigel Vella deleted a cryptic social media post on Friday, after being snubbed for the Labour Party's CEO post.

"A phone call that changes everything. It was not even in person because that was difficult. One punch, two punches, this time it will not go unnoticed," Vella wrote on Facebook on Friday morning.

Vella had been touted to take over as Labour CEO, however, in a decision described as surprising by party insiders, it was announced Leonid McKay will take on the role.

Vella was on Joseph Muscat's communications team until the former prime minister resigned at the end of 2019. Before resigning, Vella remained in Castille for a year under Robert Abela's tenure. He currently works within the Home Affairs Ministry.

Vella's deleted Facebook post.

Several Labour insiders said Vella had been promised the CEO position once Randolph De Battista stepped aside.

"I think many were surprised to hear it wasn't Nigel. It was an open secret that he had been picked for the role," one PL official told Times of Malta.

Unlike other elected roles in the party's administration, the PL's CEO is directly appointed by the party's leader.

Vella did not reply to a request for comment but later said on Facebook he would remain loyal to the Labour Party.

"Let me remove any doubt for anyone who is rubbing their hands. I was born a Labourite, and I will die a Labourite. I have been and will remain a member of the party. I am made of steel and nothing, and no one will break me. As I have always done for the last 20 years, I will be where my heart beats," he said.

Vella served as the Labour Party's communications chief between 2013 and 2017, subsequently moving to the OPM. His roots in the party date back to his student years, when Vella was part of the PL's youth wing before the 2013 election.

He is a well-known face among PL supporters, often appearing and presenting current affairs television and radio programmes on the Labour Party's stations.

Randolph De Battista, who had been party CEO since 2022, announced his resignation on Thursday evening. He did not provide any reasons behind his decision.

Within hours, Robert Abela announced McKay, currently Jobsplus CEO, in his place.