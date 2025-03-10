The Nationalist Party on Monday welcomed an announcement by the prime minister that he would consider introducing special leave for mothers who suffer a miscarriage, pointing out that it was the first to make the proposal, four years ago.

The PN said it was pleased that the government had recognised that the Opposition’s measures were beneficial and it hoped that words would now be followed by action.

It recalled that in 2021 it called for the introduction of bereavement leave for parents who lose a child, including in cases of miscarriage.

"The PN’s proposal was clear: this leave would benefit parents who have lost a child – whether the child was between birth and 18 years of age or was still in the womb," the party said.

It said it has a range of family-friendly measures that it is prepared to implement once in government, as it firmly believed that a strong society was one that, above all, supported people at their most vulnerable moments.