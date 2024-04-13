Act against drunk revellers

The drunkard who offended public morals by urinating on the carpeted floor of our new national airline was quickly apprehended, hauled to court and sentenced. And rightly so; while the whole saga was, unhesitantly, reported in the press.

Thousands of revellers gather in St Julian’s for St Patrick’s Day. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

And yet, on St Patrick’s day, nobody is ever arrested when dozens of similarly inebriated revellers proceed to empty their beer-filled bladders on our doorways, driveways and nearby alleys, in broad daylight and in close proximity to the local police station.

The complaints of residents are not acted upon. The fun is allowed to continue.

This year, four days had to elapse before bowsers turned up at 5.30am to noisily hose down the lingering odour in our street, which includes the car park of our parish church. And, of course, the residents themselves had to clean up the disgusting mess left on their properties.

Anthony Fiorini – St Julian’s

The Maltese language needs to be protected

I would like to share my opinion regarding the matter of the Maltese language on the new airline. I strongly believe that the people serving on board the new airline should have a good knowledge of Maltese.

I think we should be doing our utmost to protect the Maltese language and prevent it from becoming a dead language like Latin. It is important that we protect our national heritage and language, so that future generations will be able to appreciate it.

By sidelining Maltese, we are at great risk of losing it forever. When learning the Maltese language, I was able to appreciate cultural aspects of Maltese such as l-għanja Maltija, Maltese folklore songs and music. Both language and culture have a very important connection to keep one’s culture alive. It starts by practising the language with family and friends.

It’s interesting how even initiatives of Maltese abroad, like in Australia, are practising the language. Let us protect the Maltese language and give its importance and schooling to the next generation!

I refer to a quote from a Rużar Briffa poem: U l-kotra qamet f’daqqa, U għajtet, ‘Jien Maltija’! (The crowd rose up and shouted ‘I am Maltese’!)

This is the time to all stand up and protect the Maltese language. Maltese is a unique language in Europe and enriches the European culture. A semitic language with a romantic influence that has become a historic influencer in the development of the Maltese nation.

Let it also be so in the future!

Mark John Galea – Sliema