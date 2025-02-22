End of war in Ukraine

Many people are looking forward to the end of the war in Ukraine. It is very unfortunate that many people lost their lives in this war and it goes without saying that a lot of damage and havoc were caused around Ukraine.

It is high time that peace be negotiated so that there is an end to the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

Ukrainian communal workers clean debris around a heavily damaged building near the site of a missile attack in Izyum. Photo: AFP

It has also been a very heavy burden for neighbouring countries who have stepped up and increased their defences. Not to mention the massive migration of Ukrainians to other countries in Europe and elsewhere.

This year is a very important year commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. This should remind people that war is not a solution to resolve issues. Ending the war in Ukraine will mean that peace and justice will reign once again and people can return home to their families and live again. There will be the opportunity to rebuild Ukraine. It is a priority that countries come together to help Ukraine and Russia reach an agreement.

May a peaceful settlement be found. The world is waiting for the end of the war in Ukraine. Let the Ukrainian people live their lives again peacefully and start rebuilding their country.

Mark John Galea – Sliema

CAPTIONUkrainian communal workers clean debris around a heavily damaged building near the site of a missile attack in Izyum. Photo: AFP

Heading the right way?

Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

• The length of stay of tourists in Malta last year was down by five per cent. It may be that soon they will discover in greater numbers that the place is not what it was once billed as and that there’s little here that isn’t also elsewhere but with much greater benefits there.

• In Venice and other parts of Italy they are increasing the daily cost to tourists to visit. They’re doing the same in several other places (Australia, some Balkan countries and elsewhere).

Perhaps the golden cow has now been milked dry on the altars of bad economic and political decisions by so many powerful moguls and decision makers (It has emerged, for example, that the PA is presently processing over 90 applications for more hotels.)

When will the craze stop? Who really knows?

John Consiglio – Birkirkara