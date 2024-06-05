Damaging Malta’s democratic prospects

It is baffling that, notwithstanding the current corruption arraignment of former prime minister Joseph Muscat and several former and current Labour cabinet members, the PL still enjoys a 10 per cent lead in the race for this week’s European Parliament election.

This makes it indispensable that all electors interested in regenerating an honest Maltese government reinforce the PN’s representation within the European Parliament.

Failing this, Labour spokespersons will inevitably downplay any adverse, final, judicial decision about the current corruption charges.

Mark Miceli-Farrugia – Ta’ Xbiex

Do not neglect the elderly

Malta has begun to neglect the elderly, especially ethnic elderly and disabled, the ones on government subsidy.

My mother is foreign but has been living in Malta since the year 2000. She has such a big dilemma at the moment, behest of the non-compliance against government assistance in place. She has been given the boot by her landlord who was already not happy because he had to register for the landlord scheme.

Now, my mother cannot find any place where landlords want to take on any old person receiving government subsidy as they say it is a hassle for them. There are no places in the care homes either. There is no place to go.

Are we now going to put the elderly in the streets as if they were just like the discarded street cats in Malta? Although all may not be the same but my mother has served the public for 30+ years as a nurse/A&E supervisor, including taking care of the elderly here in Malta.

It is the elephant in the room. A looming crisis waiting to happen if the government does not step in.

I think Times of Malta can roll the ball on this matter and see how many people out there are in the same dilemma as my mother.

Alexander Howett – Mrieħel