The Catechism of the Catholic Church gives great importance to Man’s social dimension. There is no doubt that politics has a crucial role, empowering people to achieve their full potential.

The scope of politics is to promote the common good, respecting the fundamental rights of every person.

The basic human right is the right to life. This is the foundation which is the bedrock of all other rights and which enables a person to pursue his or her vocation in life, making the best use of his or her talents and ability.

It is therefore fundamental that each one of us involves oneself to do one’s utmost to bring about the best for oneself, one’s family and the community.

There is much more to political responsibility than just voting on election day. As Catholics, we should inform ourselves on the principles of Catholic social doctrine that have evolved over the years. Those of us who claim to be Christians cannot just sit on the fence.

It is not only justifiable that one should support political representatives who defend the main values of social justice, solidarity and subsidiarity but also an obligation.

One does not need much knowledge of politics to realise that the present situation in Malta needs a radical change for the better. One of the most distressing realities is that politics is considered dirty. Another very worrying fact is the apathy of voters, especially among the youth.

Nobody condemns indifference to politics more strongly than the renowned Italian, Roberto Benigni.

He strongly asserts: “I am telling you to love politics. Having no interest in politics is like having no interest in life. But how can you be indifferent to politics? This would mean that not only are you not interested in your own life, but that you do not even care about your children – if they go to school, will they have a good education; if they are ill, will they be cured; and if they get married, will they find work.”

Benigni condemns the cheap excuse we sometimes use by saying that all politicians are the same. He insists that this attitude plays into the hands of those who are dishonest and unethical. This leads to the acceptance of a culture of corruption which is suffocating our country. In the strongest terms, Benigni condemns those who do not vote. After all, the vote in a democracy gives us the opportunity to indicate what we would like to have.

So many fought and suffered that we may have the right to live in a democracy and be able to choose men and women worthy of working for the best interests of our society. Although we gained our independence 60 years ago, our sad situation reflects very badly on the maturity and integrity of our people.

Too many of us regard political parties with the same fanaticism associated with that of football fans. Others exploit the use of their vote for their own personal gain without the slightest consideration for the rights of others. In this climate, it is impossible for honest politics to flourish.

Each one of us, according to one’s status in life, has a big responsibility to inform oneself and to support those who would really promote values which respect the common good.