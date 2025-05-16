Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, better known as Lilu King, has been granted bail again against a €40,000 deposit on Friday.

Elmushraty, 32, a Libyan national, is a Paceville entrepreneur and social media 'influencer' who loves flaunting his wealth on social media.

He was back behind bars in October 2024 after he was accused of breaking a man’s arm and violating the terms of bail set in three previous cases.

Elmushraty was accused of injuring and threatening a man in an incident on October 12 in Sliema, breaching the peace and breach of bail conditions set on March 18, 2024, May 6, 2023 and October 25, 2019. The charge was later changed to grievous injuries. He denies the charges.

In January, he was granted bail, but his freedom was short-lived after the Attorney General successfully appealed the decision before the Criminal Court.

In a decree handed down on Friday, the court took into consideration the man’s criminal record and the status of the proceedings.

The court granted bail, ordering Elmushraty to appear for each court sitting and prohibiting from leaving the island. He was ordered to sign the bail book twice a day.

Elmushraty was ordered to reside in his Żebbuġ address as the court imposed a curfew on the accused.

The court issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victim while a supervision order was imposed on the accused.

Bail was granted against a €40,000 deposit and a €200,000 personal guarantee. Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided over the court.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and José Herrera assisted Elmushraty.