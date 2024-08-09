'Lilu King' is expected to be charged in court later after he was involved in a fight with a motorist on Thursday night, just five months after being granted bail.

Mohamed Ali Ahmed Elmushraty, the Paceville entrepreneur and social media 'influencer' who loves flaunting his wealth on social media, beat up a driver following a car crash in St Julian's, sources said.

The incident happened after curfew hours, which means the Libyan national could be facing serious repercussions, the sources added.

Lilu King was arrested and charged last year alongside two other suspects over his alleged involvement in an organised crime group linked to drug trafficking and money laundering.

It is the second time he has been in trouble since he was given bail last March. In June, he was ordered to pay €10,000 but did not lose his personal liberty after admitting to an early morning argument with police during a boxing match at Ta’ Qali.