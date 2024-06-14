It's the third and final day of vote counting in Malta's 2024 local council elections. Will the PN and independent candidates continue gaining ground or will Labour keep its council dominance?

'Star candidates' present

2.40pm Some of the most prominent candidates are gathering at the Naxxar hall. Among them is controversial Mosta mayor Chris Grech who is hoping to hang on to his seat. But the Nationalist Party has been heading its bets on flipping the battleground locality.

Also present is Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche, who also contested the European elections.

Conrad Borg Manche.

How are the parties faring so far?

2.20pm Our fact-checker Neville Borg compiled the gains and losses of the two main parties on Friday morning. The figures shows Labour losing ground across the vast majority of councils, with the PN making gains in many.

What happened on Thursday

2.10pm The Nationalist Party took back San Ġwann and Msida councils and increased its vote across most localities in the second day of counting for the 2024 local elections. We had drama in Birkirkara after an independent candidate took the lion's share of the vote.

But Labour remains comfortably in the lead, securing a majority in 27 of the 43 councils counted so far, with the remaining third to be tallied on Friday. After two out of three days of vote counting, the gap between the two big parties is 23,000 votes.

Round three

2pm Good afternoon and welcome to our live blog for the 2024 local council elections. We're on the third and final day through this marathon count.

The ballot boxes are being opened and electoral commission agents are putting them face down.

Elections are being held in these localities:

Swieqi

Attard

Qormi

Naxxar

Mosta

Floriana

Luqa

Senglea

Ħamrun

Għargħur

Gżira

Kirkop

Siġġiewi

Santa Luċija

Mtarfa

San Lawrenz

Xgħajra

Safi

Munxar

Vittoriosa

Qala

Kerċem

Żebbuġ