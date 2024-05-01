The St Monica Vocal Ensemble and the Vancouver Island Choir from Canada are holding a joint concert in aid of Hospice Malta at Robert Samut Hall in Floriana, on May 11.

Voices of Two Islands unfolds with the Canadian choir, who will present Fa Una Canzone by Orazio Vecchi, Kyrie from Mass in A minor by Antonio Lotti, Ecco Mormorar l’Onde by Claudio Monteverdi and the traditional spiritual Didn’t My Lord Deliver Daniel, among other pieces. Following this, the choir, together with the St Monica Vocal Ensemble, will perform an arrangement of Nella Fantasia, composed by Ennio Morricone.

In the second part of the programme, the St Monica Vocal Ensemble will take centre stage with a diverse selection of pieces, such as What a Wonderful World, accompanied on the trumpet by Nicholas Busuttil, the traditional Italian song Bella Ciao, arranged by Jerry Estes, Irish Blessing by Bob Chilcott, Da Pacem Domine by John Purifoy, and an a cappella rendition of Leonard Cohen’s timeless classic Hallelujah.

Attendees asked to donate €10

As the evening draws to a close, the Vancouver Island Choir will interpret A Canadian Mosaic, featuring excerpts from various songs. The finale sees both choirs unite as they perform Għanjiet Maltin, a collection of traditional Maltese songs arranged by former St Monica Vocal Ensemble choir member Mario Attard.

The St Monica Vocal Ensemble will be under the direction of Jean Paul Attard, along with Roanna Vella as assistant director and pianist, while the Vancouver Island Choir is led by Patricia Plumley, and accompanied by pianist Andrea Lahmer.

The concert starts at 7pm and attendees will be asked to donate €10, with proceeds supporting Hospice Malta. Tickets can be secured in advance, by filling out this form: https://forms.office.com/e/eRbvSJiyQG

For more information and updates, visit the choir’s official Facebook page.