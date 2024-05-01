These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Wednesday.

The court-announced news that a magisterial inquiry into the Vitals scandal has been concluded – and Joseph Muscat’s reaction to it – dominates headlines in local newspapers this Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with a wrap-up of Tuesday’s key developments concerning the scandal, with its headline focusing on Muscat’s statement that he knows he will be criminally charged.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a dismayed reaction by Malta’s Indian community to comments by Opposition education spokesperson Justin Schembri, who said the country was full of “filth and Indians”.

The Malta Independent also leads with Muscat’s statement about him being criminally charged, noting that he also said that institutions “are working against Labourites”.

Malta Today writes that several individuals and firms are suspected of money laundering in connection with the case. The newspaper also notes that both major parties are expected to hold public events as they kickstart their electoral campaigns in the shadow of the Vitals inquiry.

L-Orizzont also leads with Muscat, highlighting his claim that he is the victim of a “political vendetta”. It also gives prominence to Robert Abela casting doubts on the inquiry’s “questionable timing”.

In-Nazzjon focuses on Bernard Grech’s reaction to Vitals fallout. Grech called for the government to allow the judiciary to do its work without interference.