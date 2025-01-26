In today’s fast-paced, hyper-connected world, nearly everything is available at the click of a button. Modern society thrives on instant gratification, with smartphones acting as gateways to a dizzying array of services: news, banking, shopping and investments, all accessible within seconds. Among these conveniences lies a growing concern: gambling.

For Generation Z, the first cohort to grow up immersed in the digital world, this convenience is both a blessing and a curse. While they exude an entrepreneurial spirit and a keen social awareness, they are also highly susceptible to the appeal of online gambling.

Even more worrying is the plight of Generation Alpha, children raised amid advanced artificial intelligence and augmented reality, who face an even more immersive digital environment.

Without proper education and safeguards, they risk becoming the most vulnerable generation yet.

Adolescents are hardwired for risk. During the teenage years, brain development prioritises impulsive decisions and thrill-seeking behaviours over measured judgement.

Add to this the growing integration of gambling-like features into video games, such as loot boxes, and the lines between gaming and gambling blur dangerously. These seemingly innocent game mechanics normalise gambling behaviours, allowing the habit to creep into young minds without notice.

And it’s not just the games. Social pressures, whether from peers, influencers or even family, further expose young people to gambling. Whether it’s a football accumulator among friends or a “harmless” spin on a virtual slot machine, the stakes often feel trivial… until they’re not.

The root problem? Many young people step into the world of gambling without fully understanding the odds, risks or potential consequences. This gap in awareness is where education becomes a game-changer. Just as we educate children about the dangers of smoking, drinking and drugs, gambling deserves its own spotlight in the curriculum.

By empowering youth to approach gambling with caution, we arm them with the tools to make informed decisions rather than impulsive ones

Building awareness starts with provoking critical thinking. Can young people identify manipulative marketing tactics? Do they understand the addictive nature of gambling mechanics?

These are the skills we need to nurture. By empowering youth to approach gambling with caution, we arm them with the tools to make informed decisions rather than impulsive ones.

Education is, however, more than just warning against gambling; it’s about equipping young people with the skills to thrive. Financial literacy is a powerful ally here. If teens understand the value of money and the consequences of poor financial decisions, they’re less likely to fall prey to the “just one more bet” mindset.

Self-control and resilience are equally important. Gambling often becomes a crutch for dealing with stress or boredom, so teaching effective coping mechanisms can prevent young people from turning to such risky behaviours. When young people know how to manage their emotions and make balanced decisions, they’re better equipped to resist the pull of gambling.

Education isn’t confined to classrooms.

Parents play a vital role in stimulating the dialogue about gambling, helping to demystify it and frame it as a potential harm rather than an inevitable pastime.

Schools too must step up, integrating gambling awareness programmes alongside existing initiatives on drugs and alcohol. The more these conversations become part of the fabric of education, the better prepared young people will be to navigate the challenges ahead.

Digital literacy is another cornerstone of prevention. In an online world brimming with targeted ads, influencer endorsements and sophisticated algorithms, young people need the tools to identify and combat gambling-related risks. By teaching them to recognise coercive marketing tactics and the signs of problematic behaviours, we empower them to take control of their digital experiences.

Protecting the next generation from gambling harms requires collaboration. Schools, parents, regulators and community organisations must work in tandem to build a safety net that catches potential issues early.

Community organisations can provide support and resources for those affected, creating a culture of understanding and care.

At its heart, education isn’t just about academic achievements. It’s about preparing young people for life. By incorporating lessons on gambling risks and equipping students with practical skills like financial literacy and emotional resilience, we create well-rounded individuals who can confidently navigate life’s challenges.

Generation Alpha and Z face unique challenges in an increasingly digital world, but we can turn the tide with proactive education and collective effort. Together, we can ensure that young people grow up informed, empowered and ready to shape a future free from the shadows of gambling harm.

Because when it comes to protecting our youth, education isn’t just the safest bet, it’s the only bet worth making.

Kevin O’Neill is general manager at the Responsible Gaming Foundation. He can be contacted on kevin.oneill.1@rgf.org.mt.

www.rgf.org.mt