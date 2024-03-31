As the Catholic world celebrated Easter on Sunday, traditional processions with the statue of the Risen Lord were held in Malta.

The first processions are believed to have been held at the end of the 16th century in Valletta and Senglea.

The blessing of Easter gifts, especially Easter eggs and traditional figolli, also started at about that time and continues to be popular in certain localities.

Some 25 processions are held in Malta and Gozo.