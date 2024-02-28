Malta international winger Jodi Jones continued his fairytale season with Notts County when on Tuesday night he became the player with the highest number of assists in a single season in England’s top four divisions.

Jones was again included in the starting formation for his club Notts County for their home clash against Sutton United.

The Malta international left his mark in the match when with two minutes to go to the end of the first half he set up Daniel Crowley to score his team’s second goal and level the match at 2-2.

For the former Coventry City winger this was his 21st assist of the season and breaks the previous mark held by two legendary players in the English Premier League. The previous best was held by Arsenal’s legendary striker Thierry Henry who had managed 20 assists in season 2002-03 and Manchester City’s attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne who had matched that feat in season 2019-20.

