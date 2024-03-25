The Malta Weightlifting Association put on a strong showing at the European Small Nations Championships that were held in Monaco last weekend.

The national team returned home with a spate of medals with top lifter Tenishia Thornton standing out with a dominant display.

Thornton’s supremacy was evident as she clinched the title of best female lifter in both the junior and senior categories, smashing four national records in the 64kg category.

Thornton had a formidable performance, lifting all her six lifts – 85kg, 87kg and 89kg in Snatch and 104kg, 107kg, 110kg in the Clean & Jerk for a total of 199kg.

The Maltese lifter also won the female doubles along with her team-mate Roberta Tabone, who was also crucial to Malta’s success.

