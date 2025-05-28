The family of a paediatrician who lost nine out of her ten children in Gaza following an attack by Israeli forces will be welcomed to Malta once the family is fit to travel, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced.

During last Sunday’s ceremony, Abela already mentioned how Malta is ready to offer asylum to the surviving members of the al-Najjar family, who fell victim to an Israeli airstrike last week.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Abela mentioned how al-Najjar, a paediatrician, lost nine out of her 10 children in Gaza.

Gaza's civil defence agent said the bodies of the nine children were recovered from the homes of Hamdi al-Najjar and his wife, Alaa al-Najjar. Hamdi al-Najjar, and their only surviving son were seriously wounded in the strike.

Abela said that in the past hours, the Foreign Affairs and Health Ministries have begun the procedure to bring the Al-Najjar family to Malta.

"Once the father is fit to travel, we will welcome the al-Najjar family," Abela said.

Last month, Abela greeted four Palestinian children who were brought to Malta from Gaza for medical treatment.

Last year, a number of Palestinian children were brought to Malta for medical treatment, including plastic surgery for severe burns and amputations.

Three-year-old Selah Hajras, a young Palestinian girl, was brought to Malta last year for urgent medical treatment.

10-year-old Lara Abu Alkas was hurt in an air strike on Al-Shifa hospital in December, according to the Palestinian Embassy and was brough to Malta for medical treatment.