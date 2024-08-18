Maltese travellers overseas are often surprised by little reminders of home on their travels, but seldom do they come across a piece of vibrant living history so far away from the island.

That’s exactly what happened to photographer Daniel Cilia this week when he spotted a traditional Maltese kajjik (fishing boat) floating in a French harbour.

Against the backdrop of the colourful Honfleur harbour in Normandy, the kajjik stood out to Cilia with its familiar blue and yellow hues and the Eyes of Osiris keeping watch from the bow of the boat, setting it apart from the more modern vessels floating nearby.

The boat bore the name of ‘Santa Maria’, in a somewhat auspicious reminder of the important feast week Malta is currently celebrating.

“I had to do a double take when I saw it, had I seen the photo I took online, I might have mistaken it for AI,” Cilia told Times of Malta.

The vessel attracts a lot of attention as there is nothing like it around. Photo: Daniel Cilia

After making inquiries with the Poudreux shipyard, Cilia discovered that the vessel, which was built in 1967, belonged to a French family who lived in Malta at one time.

When it came time for them to move back to France, they decided to bring the boat they had fallen in love with and had it professionally restored in 2021.

“The boat was carefully transported to Honfleur in Normandy, France from Malta in a container when the owners decided to relocate and wanted to ensure their cherished luzzu accompanied them,” Cilia said.

“Recognising the sentimental value and the potential of the boat, the Poudreux shipyard in Honfleur undertook a comprehensive restoration project in 2021. During this process, they meticulously restored the boat to its former glory, paying attention to every detail.”

The shipyard also brought more longevity to the Santa Maria, fitting an electric motor to the rudder in a seamless blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology.

“It is a truly unique and refined boat which gets lots of attention because there is nothing like it in Honfleur harbour which is visited by thousands of tourists,” Cilia added.