Diners at one of Paris’s most prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants will be trying a unique type of escargot made with Maltese-bred ‘nocciola’ snails.

Executive chef Clint Grech, from Mdina restaurant De Mondion, will tomorrow take part in an exclusive “four-hands dinner” at the Bellefeuille restaurant, located in the luxurious Saint James Hotel.

A four-hands dinner is a collaboration where two renowned chefs join forces to create a set menu. In this event, Grech will be teaming up with Grégory Garimbay, the head chef at Bellefeuille restaurant.

The 39-year-old chef will prepare two of his signature dishes: Maltese ‘nocciola’ snails, cooked with garlic and thyme and served with whipped potatoes and brioche, and a classic stuffat tal-qarnit (octopus stew) made with Gozitan octopus, basil and leeks.

“The event will be one of the proudest moments of my life and a great opportunity to represent my country and shine a spotlight on our Maltese home-grown products,” said Grech, who started his career at De Mondion as a kitchen helper at 16, shortly after graduating from the Institute of Tourism Studies.

From kitchen helper to executive chef – Grech is excited about this week’s exclusive ‘four-hands dinner’ in Paris.

All the ingredients for his two dishes will be Maltese home-grown products.

The chef explained the ‘nocciola’ snails are perfect for the dish as they are bigger than the usual ones but have the same flavour profile. Around 20 kilos of ‘nocciola’ snails, from Bebbuxellu Snail Farm, and 24 kilos of Gozitan octopus will be sealed tight and transported to Paris.

Chef Garimbay will be preparing a pithiviers pie with duck and spider crab dish with caviar.

Alongside the six-course meal, diners will also be treated to Maltese wines produced by Markus divinus, Ta’ Betta and Marsovin.

The event is a collaboration between MTA France and Visit Malta.