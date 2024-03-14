A 21-year-old was remanded in custody pending sentencing on Thursday after admitting to injuring a woman in Valletta.

German national David Sasay was arraigned in front of Magistrate Astrid May Grima accused of assaulting a woman and grievously injuring her as well as threatening her.

He was also charged with leading an idle and vagrant life and having no means to sustain himself.

Shortly before proceedings were set to begin both parties asked to approach the bench at the request of the defence.

When asked to reply to the charges, Sasay said he was guilty and reconfirmed his decision to do so when asked by the court if he was certain of his plea.

Defence lawyer Ilona Schembri told the court that in light of the evidence in hand and the fact that the accused could not afford the expense of court experts, he would be reconfirming his plea.

Making submissions on sentencing, prosecutor Jurgen Dalli asked the court to consider the least possible punishment for the accused.

Acknowledging the fact that Sasay had been accused of causing grievous bodily harm - a charge that carries a mandatory jail term - Dalli said that he had pleaded guilty early and fully cooperated with the prosecution from the outset.

“The court should consider giving him a minimum jail term,” he said.

Schembri also asked the court to consider a minimum jail term as well as a treatment order that would allow the accused to get help for his alcohol problem.

“If he solves his alcohol problem, he may be able to bring his life back on track and hopefully not end up in court again,” she said.

The case was deferred to March 21 for sentencing.