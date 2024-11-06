A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking following an anonymous tipoff.

The police said in a statement, the man, a Libyan national from St Paul's Bay, was found in possession of several sachets containing cocaine, cannabis and MDMA. He also had an undisclosed amount of cash on him.

Photo: Malta Police Force

The officers descended on the man on Tuesday at 8.30pm.

They were told he was trafficking drugs on Triq it-Tamar in St Paul's Bay.

The man tried to flee when he spotted the police car. However, he was arrested and taken to the police station.

The police also carried out a search at his residence, where they found a bag full of more sachets containing drugs and cash.

The officers also found four mobile phones hidden in a TV set.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

The man will be charged in court in the coming days.