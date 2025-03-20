The funerary programme in memory of Mgr Paul Cremona was rung in on Thursday at noon, when all church bells in Malta pealed a solemn tune bidding farewell to the late archbishop emeritus.

Cremona, who died late on Tuesday aged 79, served as Archbishop of Malta between 2007 and 2014.

The Church, together with the State, put together a funerary programme that kicked off on Thursday.

At 3.45pm, a funeral corteo is set to depart from Mater Dei Hospital and head to the St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta.

The corteo is scheduled to arrive in front of the Basilica of Our Lady of Safe Haven and St Dominic in Valletta at 4.10pm, where the Dominican congregation will bid farewell to Mgr Cremona.

It will then proceed through Merchants Street, St Dominic Street, St George's Square and Republic Street until it reaches the St John and Republic Street crossroad.

The procession is expected to arrive at the St John's co-cathedral at 4.45pm, where archbishop Charles Scicluna will lead vespers for the dead (Għasar tal-Mejtin) at 5pm.

The body of Mgr Cremona will lie in state between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, when people will also be able to sign the book of condolences.

Church bells across the island will also be rung at sunset.

At 7.30pm, the Dominican congregation will recite the rosary at the oratory of the co-cathedral.

Footage: Matthew mirabelli

Friday

The body of Mgr Cremona will continue lying in state between 9am and 8.30pm on Friday.

Morning prayer (Tifħir ta’ Sbiħ il-Jum) will kick off at 8am at the Oratory of St John's co-cathedral.

Mass will follow at 8.30am.

Church bells will again be rung across the island between 12pm and 12.15pm, and during sunset.

In the evening - at 7.30pm - Mgr Scicluna will recite the rosary at the oratory of the co-cathedral.

Mgr Cremona will mostly be remembered for his smile. Photo: Archdiocese of Malta

Saturday

Flags on public and ecclesiastical buildings will be flown at half-mast throughout the day.

Mgr Scicluna will return to the co-cathedral at 8.45am. He will be followed by prime minister Robert Abela and Lydia Abela at 9.13am and President Myriam Spiteri Debono and Anthony Spiteri Debono at 9.15am.

The body of Mgr Cremona will make a solemn entrance at 9.20am, and mass præsente cadavere will then be led by Mgr Scicluna.

Following Mass, a funeral corteo will proceed from St John's Co-Cathedral through Republic Street to City Gate.

The body of Mgr Cremona will then be taken to the Church of St Dominic and The Blessed Virgin for burial. This part of the funeral programme will be closed to the public.

At noon, church bells across Malta will ring as Mgr Cremona is laid to rest.